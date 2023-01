Updated on: January 31, 2023 23:33 IST

Muqabla: Yogi Adityanath has raised the issue of Sanatan and National Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Election 2024: The chessboard has started laying for 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. Yogi Adityanath has raised the issue of Sanatan and national religion, while on the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav has chosen the jumla of describing his caste as Shudra.