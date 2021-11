Updated on: November 18, 2021 20:15 IST

Muqabla: Congress alleges China built villages near Doklam

The Congress on Thursday once again attacked the government over border row with China and alleged that China has established three villages near Doklam and the Modi Government has done unpardonable, blatant and brazen compromise of 'National Security' as India's 'Territorial Integrity' stands exposed once again and questioned Prime Minister's silence on the issue.