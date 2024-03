Updated on: March 29, 2024 14:12 IST

Mukhtar Ansari Death Update: Police Conduct Flag March As Precautionary Measure In UP

Police Conducted flag march as precautionary measure in Firozabad following the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Ansari died at Banda Medical College Hospital on March 28. He died on March 28 due to cardiac arrest.