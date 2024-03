Updated on: March 30, 2024 16:30 IST

Mukhtar Ansari's last rites to take place under heavy police deployment

Ahead of the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Mohammadabad of Ghazipur district on March 30, DM Aryaka Akhoury spoke to ANI and said that all the preparations are complete and that police have been deployed away from Mukhtar Ansari's residence to the burial ground.