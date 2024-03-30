Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 100: Security beefed up as Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains being taken to Ghazipur

News Videos

Updated on: March 29, 2024 23:56 IST

Super 100: Security beefed up as Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains being taken to Ghazipur

Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest tomorrow.. Dead body will reach Ghazipur late night.. Heavy police force deployed in the entire area.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement