Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:09 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's shocking revelation on Mukhtar Ansari, says“Pant Gili Ho Gayi…”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 11 made a shocking revelation about the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Notably, Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 28.