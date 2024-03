Updated on: March 30, 2024 16:32 IST

Mukhtar Ansari's funeral procession commences amidst tight security

The funeral procession of Mukhtar Ansari, the former gangster-turned-politician, commenced from his Mohammadabad residence amidst tight security. A large crowd gathered to bid farewell to him. Mukhtar Ansari is slated to be buried in Mohammadabad, located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.