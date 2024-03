Updated on: March 29, 2024 14:15 IST

Mukhtar Ansari Death: Son Umar Ansari Says He Came To Know About It Through Media

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh on March 28. Reacting to this, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, said that the administration didn't inform him of anything, he got the news of his father's death from the media.