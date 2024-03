Updated on: March 28, 2024 18:47 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Did Varun Gandhi's past statements compel BJP to deny him ticket?

Following the denial of a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of his constituency on Thursday. In the letter, he reminisced about fond memories from his childhood when he initially arrived in the region