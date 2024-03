Updated on: March 17, 2024 19:09 IST

Lok Sabha 2024 elections: Model Code Of Conduct | activities prohibited after implementation of MCC

Following the announcement of voting dates by the Election Commission of India, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. But what precisely does the Model Code of Conduct entail, and what actions are restricted once it comes into effect?