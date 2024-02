Updated on: February 29, 2024 17:32 IST

Kapil Sangwan claims responsibility for killing INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who is he?

Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu is a UK-based gangster who has claimed the responsibility for killing Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee. Watch to know to know more!