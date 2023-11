Updated on: November 28, 2023 10:58 IST

Israel- Hamas War: Elon Musk visits Israel amid row over 'antisemitism' | What's the controversy?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday visited Israel and met PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Musk also had a discussion over provision of Starlink internet connection in Israel and Gaza. He also visited areas and towns that were attacked by Hamas on October 7.