Updated on: April 17, 2024 19:14 IST

Iran-Israel Conflict: How India Is Striking A Balance Amid Tensions In Middle-East | India TV News

Iran-Israel Conflict: India, which has called for immediate de-escalation of the conflict and maintain geopolitical peace, is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East. This has come in contrast to New Delhi’s expression of solidarity with Tel Aviv after the terror attack by Hamas.