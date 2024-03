Updated on: March 08, 2024 13:13 IST

International Women's Day: Padma Shri Awardee Geeta Chandran On Her Journey, Challenges And More

Padma Shri awardee, Geeta Chandran in an exclusive interview on International Women's Day, talks about her journey as a dancer, women who have played significant roles in her life and the challenges faced by them in the field of dance.