Updated on: December 30, 2022 16:24 IST

Hiraben's mortal remains consigned to flames; PM Modi, brothers perform last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, died on Friday morning. She was 100-year-old. Hours after her death, PM Modi arrived at her residence in Gandhinagar and participated in the last rituals.