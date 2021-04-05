Haryana CM ML Khattar increases salary of sanitation workers up to Rs 2,000

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar during an event in Karnal announced a series of benefits for the sanitation workers. He announced a monthly salary hike of Rs 2,000 was announced for sanitation workers in rural areas while Rs 1,000 in urban areas. An added amount of Rs 500 will be given as additional compensation if there are any delays in salary deposit. "Monthly salary of sanitation workers in rural areas to increase from Rs 12,500 to Rs 14,000 and for those in urban areas to increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000. If salary delayed, Rs 500 to be given with next month's salary as additional compensation," said Haryana CM ML Khattar on April 04 during 'Safai Mitra Utthan' event.