  5. Fire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill in East Godavari district

Fire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill in East Godavari district

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 13:59 IST ]

Fire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill in East Godavari district. Fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. No casualty or injury reported.

Top News

Latest News

