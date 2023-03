Updated on: March 04, 2023 18:41 IST

Fire In Hospital: Fierce fire broke out in civil hospital, 9 newborns were trapped inside

A fire broke out in the Nikku ward of Yamunanagar civil hospital at around quarter to eight on Saturday morning. At the time when the fire broke out in the ward, there were 9 newborns in that ward. Suddenly smoke started rising in the ward. The flames started rising on sight, but the fire department