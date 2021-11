Updated on: November 09, 2021 16:59 IST

Fadnavis hits back at Malik: 'He has connections with underworld people'

Today Fadnavis alleged that state minister Nawab Malik and his family members entered into land deals with people associated with the underworld. Fadnavis also claimed he did not have this information earlier (when he was the state's chief minister). The BJP leader said had he found this previously, he would have exposed NCP leader Malik earlier.