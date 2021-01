Delhi: Farmers break police barricades at Peeragarhi Chowk, move towards Punjab Bagh

Thousands of farmers protesting against the three farm laws began their first of a kind tractor parade in the national capital, much before the time they were granted permission by Delhi Police for the event. At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, security personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers as they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers with tractors at Delhi's Mukarba Chowk. While farmers' unions assured the Delhi Police that their tractor parade would only start after the official Republic Day concludes, farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur started marching into the national capital on their tractors.