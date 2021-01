Haqiqat Kya Hai: Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls off tractor parade after chaotic scenes

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.