Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
  COVID adversely affects umbrella manufacturing units in Mumbai

COVID adversely affects umbrella manufacturing units in Mumbai

As the monsoon season has approached Mumbai, demand of umbrellas and rain coats is soaring. However, small umbrella manufacturing units are bearing the brunt of COVID-19.
