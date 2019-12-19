Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
News Videos

Citizenship Act: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP, says Samajwadi Party strongly oppose the act

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:08 IST ]

Reacting to the protest against CAA, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party strongly opposes the citizenship act. He also said that citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion.

