Updated on: October 15, 2021 18:16 IST

Chhattisgarh: One killed, over 20 injured as car runs over crowd during Durga puja

At least 20 people were injured after an out-of-control car ran over a crowd during Durga Puja 'visarjan' in Jashpur. A 21-year old is also reported to be killed in the incident. As per reports, some amount of 'Ganja' was recovered in the car. A heart-wrenching video of the incident has surfaced. The accident happened during the immersion procession of Mata Durga, established at Pathalgaon Bazarpara in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur.
