Updated on: December 11, 2023 11:12 IST

Chhattisgarh CM Designate Vishnu Deo says promises made under Modi Ki Guarantee will be fulfilled

After becoming the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai said that he will work for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ will be fulfilled.