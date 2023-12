Updated on: December 10, 2023 18:29 IST

BJP Picks Vishnu Deo Sai As Next Chhattisgarh Chief Minister | Elections 2023 | India TV News

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in Raipur on Sunday.