TN SSLC result 2024 releasing tomorrow, check websites, how to download

TN SSLC result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examination is all set to announce the class 10th board exam 2024 results tomorrow, May 9. All those who are waiting for secondary school leaving certificate exams will be able to check TN SSLC result 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 9.30 am, on May 9. Students can check their scorecards by following the easy steps given below. The students will also be able to check their results in their respective schools, as per the official notice. Also, the exam results will be sent to the school students' mobile numbers in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates via the mobile number provided while applying online. The students will also able to access TN 10th results for free at the National Informatics Centers operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and in all central and branch libraries, as per instructions shared by the board.

Around 8 lakh students awaiting

This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exam was conducted between March 26 and April 8 wherein around 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in a single shift on all days from 10 am to 10.15 am across the state at various exam centres.

Alternative websites to check

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

How many marks are required to pass TN 10th result?

To pass the TN 10th exam 2024, the students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced during the result declaration tomorrow. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website or indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.