Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Chandigarh Youth Congress making masks for poor people to contain COVID-19 pandemic

News Videos

Chandigarh Youth Congress making masks for poor people to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Everyone is doing there bit in fight against coronavirus pandemic, National Youth Congress in Chandigarh, also joined the fight and start making face masks for the poor people.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X