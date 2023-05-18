Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister

News Videos

Updated on: May 18, 2023 14:39 IST

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister

Arjun Ram Meghwal appointed as new law minister of India. Meghwal will also get existing portfolios of Rijiju apart from the Law and Justice Ministry as a part of this rejig.
India Tv Live News Hindi India Tv Channel India Tv News Breaking News Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju Live Kiren Rijiju Update Kiren Rijiju Interview

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News