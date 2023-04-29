Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BSP leader Afzal Ansari handed 4-year jail term in Krishnanand Rai murder case

News Videos

Updated on: April 29, 2023 16:38 IST

BSP leader Afzal Ansari handed 4-year jail term in Krishnanand Rai murder case

BSP leader Afzal Ansari has been convicted in connection with the 2005 kidnapping and murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. He has been sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.
news mukhtar ansari Mukhtar Ansari News uttar pradesh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News