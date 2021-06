Breaking News | Covid-19 vaccination jab to all above 45 years at their polling booths: Delhi CM

The Delhi government has launched a vaccination campaign 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination', to inoculate people of delhi against Covid-19. Addressing the media, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that jabs will be provided to people above 45 years at the same place where they had exercised their franchise during the election.