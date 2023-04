Updated on: April 05, 2023 21:45 IST

Amit Shah Maulana Madani Meeting: Hindus and Muslims will unite, and there is a 400-seat solid plan for 24

Amit Shah Maulana Madani meeting: There was a meeting till late night in New Delhi where there were no cameras. Jamiat is the largest organization of Muslims of India and its president Maulana Madani met Home Minister Amit Shah.