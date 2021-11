Updated on: November 15, 2021 22:54 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Salman Khurshid's house set on fire amid uproar over new book on Ayodhya

Some people on Monday vandalized and set on fire the Nainital house of Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, amid criticism of the leader against his recent book in which he compared Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram.