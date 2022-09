Updated on: September 30, 2022 8:13 IST

PM Modi के Gujarat दौरे का आज दूसरा दिन, Gandhinagar से कालूपुर तक करेंगे ट्रैन में सफ़र

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat starting from Thursday (September 29), with several events lined up. He will also participate in Navratri celebrations. PM Modi will visit Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji.Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, Tomorrow, 29th September and the day after, I will be attending a series of programmes in Gujarat. My programmes cover different sectors of development and also spread across different parts of the state.