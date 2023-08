Updated on: August 13, 2023 11:36 IST

Yoga for healthy heart: Swami Ramdev suggests yoga asanas to treat heart problems

In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev claimed that yoga can naturally cure high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems and strengthens the core of the body, suggesting that everyone should practice it in their daily lives. It should include five Pranayamas including Kapalbhati, Anulom-Vil