Updated on: July 25, 2022 10:45 IST

How to cure Vata, Pitta and Kapha dosha? Know Yoga and Ayurvedic Remedies for Tridosha from Swami Ramdev

Vata, Pitta and Kapha are biological energies. who run our body. If one of these energy imbalances, then you are sure to fall ill. In such a situation, learn from Swami Ramdev, special yoga, pranayama and Ayurvedic treatment to prevent these three doshas.