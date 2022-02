Updated on: February 04, 2022 19:56 IST

Kurukshetra: Whose promises are real, whose are fake for upcoming UP polls?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from Gorakhpur today, while also presenting a report card for his works in the past five years. On the other hand, PM Modi interacted with the voters of five assembly seats of West UP. Taking account of this, Akhilesh Yadav today took a swipe at BJP. Watch Kurukshetra with Meenakshi Joshi.