Updated on: February 20, 2023 23:01 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Pakistan sell Atom Bomb for bread? | Economic Crisis | Shehbaz Sharif

The situation in Pakistan is very bad at the moment. It seems as if the whole country is in the grip of civil war. Imran Khan, who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 10 months ago, is about to go to jail today.