Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' song went viral on the Internet, was on Tuesday injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Sharing an update on his health, rapper Badshah, who collaborated with him for a remix version of the song, shared an update on Twitter.