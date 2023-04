Updated on: April 26, 2023 19:12 IST

Dantewada Naxal Attack: Naxalites blast an IED near Aranpur Sameli in Dantewada

There has been a big Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada... Naxalites have blown up a pickup vehicle full of police personnel by blasting an IED near Aranpur Sameli in Dantewada. 10 DRG personnel have been martyred, while a civilian was killed in the blast. The driver has also died.