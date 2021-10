Updated on: October 21, 2021 16:06 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, Sanak and Tabbar ruling the web space

Which movie are you planning to watch this weekend out of Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, Sanak and Tabbar? Catch all the reviews and latest updates about the 'over the top' world with India TV's 'U Me Aur OTT.'