Updated on: November 25, 2023 16:46 IST

Tiger 3 earns close to ₹260 crore in India| Salman Khan| Katrina Kaif| Entertainment Wrap

India TV Entertainment Wrap covers all Entertainment Wrap from Bollywood to Hollywood. In today's Entertainment Wrap Ranbir Kapoor makes Bobby Deol crack up as he recreates his iconic dance steps at Animal event, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 earns close to ₹260 crore in India.