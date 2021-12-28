Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
Updated on: December 28, 2021 8:20 IST

Punjab Election 2022: Deal finalised between BJP and Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa third partner in alliance

BJP seems to have finalised its deal with Captain Amarinder's party for the upcoming polls in Punjab. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will be acting as the third pillar in the alliance.
