Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence, Will seat sharing be announced today?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will BJP storm to power in 2022 with its Brahmin voters?
22 Ka Bioscope: What's the mood of UP
Recommended Video
Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence, Will seat sharing be announced today?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will BJP storm to power in 2022 with its Brahmin voters?
22 Ka Bioscope: What's the mood of UP
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will Purvanchal prove to be a gamechanger for BJP in 2022?
Top News
Ludhiana court blast: Key conspirator, planning to bring in more explosives, arrested in Germany
Doctors' body calls for shutdown of healthcare institutions; FIR registered as stir intensifies
PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur metro stretch, Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project today
Elections to four municipal corporations in Bengal on Jan 22; counting on January 25
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Omicron LIVE Updates: Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation, preparations to tackle new variant
Latest News
OPINION | Take action against hate-mongers who incite Hindus and Muslims
Ashes 2021-2022: It's all over as Australia retain the urn with win over England
Pushpa BO Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to rule domestically
83 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer shows slight growth, earns around Rs 44 crore
Aaj Ki Baat | How Piyush Jain, who had stashed Rs 194 cr. cash, was deceptively living a simple life ?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results just a trailer of Punjab polls: Kejriwal
Kurukshetra | 23 Kg gold, 194 Cr cash recovered in India's biggest cash haul
Harbhajan Singh opens up on his retirement and many other things in his first ever Political Interview
PM Modi gifts hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 Crore to Himachal Pradesh, Listen to his speech
Ramp up Covid vaccination in poll-bound states: EC tells Centre
Raid on Piyush Jain: 23 kg gold, about Rs 200 cr, 600 kg sandalwood - Full details of recovery
Punjab polls: BJP, Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) to issue joint manifesto
Received lot of love from Sidhu; have many friends in Congress, AAP, BJP: Harbhajan Singh
Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing ‘janeu’ if..., says UP minister
Ludhiana court blast: Key conspirator, planning to bring in more explosives, arrested in Germany
Doctors' body calls for shutdown of healthcare institutions; FIR registered as stir intensifies
Breaking News, December 28 | LIVE Updates
PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur metro stretch, Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project today
Omicron LIVE Updates: Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation, preparations to tackle new variant
Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
US CDC shortens isolation, quarantine period for COVID-positive people
Flight to Shanghai turned back midair because of COVID rules
Omicron will spike Covid cases 'much higher': Dr Fauci
Mercury drops down to minus 50 degrees in Canada, extreme cold warnings for coming days
Ashes 2021-2022: It's all over as Australia retain the urn with win over England
India tour of South Africa: ODI team selection pushed to end of this week
PKL 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas tie U Mumba 30-30 in thriller, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather updates: Rain gods play spoilsport on Day 2
Ashes 2021-2022: Scott Boland the surprise hero for Australia in series clincher
83 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer shows slight growth, earns around Rs 44 crore
Pushpa BO Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to rule domestically
'Shame on Asim Riaz' trends after BB runner-up takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's videos, Fans troll him
'Love you have be with you...': Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for Salman Khan on his birthday
Madhuban Mein Radhika: Sunny Leone's song lands in trouble; Know controversy of old VS new song
Sensex ends 296 pts higher; Nifty tops 17,050
RBI says RBL Bank's financial position 'satisfactory'; assures depositors, stakeholders
Sensex drops 191 pts; Nifty ends near 17,000 level
RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money
Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India sign definitive agreements for merger
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Anushka Sharma loves getting sun kissed. These photos are proof!
Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & others make stylish entry at 83 screening
Sara Ali Khan to Alaya F, traditional celeb-inspired looks for this Shaadi season
Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Eight trend-setting looks carried by the actress in 2021
Third dose of Sinovac vaccine insufficient against Omicron, claims study
Tips for Self-Care during Pregnancy
Omicron variant of Covid-19 has potential to evade immune protection conferred by vaccines: Study
What WHO said about covid booster shot; is it necessary
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye: UP Police spread awareness against Omicron in Salman style
At 54-feet, Kolkata's tallest Christmas tree with a big star
#AuroraRunaway to #BachpanKaPyaar, viral social media trends of 2021 that kept the Internet hooked
'What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?' People share heartwarming stories
Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes Internet by storm; see viral videos
Horoscope 28 December, 2021: Leo will have wonderful day, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Keep green colored things in East direction at home. Know why
Monika Chawla wins Mrs India-Earth, know all about the UAE-based doctor
Vastu Tips: Place red things in this direction at home to get auspicious results
Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages