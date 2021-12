Updated on: December 06, 2021 13:11 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Tension high in Mathura over ShriKrishna Janmabhoomi ahead of 2022 polls!

This day marks the demolishing of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. However, on the very same day, Hindu organisations declared that they want to station an idol of Lord Krishna in the Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi site, which seems to have ignited the controversy ahead of UP polls next year.