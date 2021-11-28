Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
  5. Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | PM Modi to inaugurate his dream project Kashi Corridor soon

Updated on: November 28, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | PM Modi to inaugurate his dream project Kashi Corridor soon

Ahead of the UP election scheduled for 2022, PM Modi is all set to give the state a new gift in the form of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He will inaugurate his dream project on 13th of December.
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar PM Modi Kashi Corridor PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor UP Election 2022

