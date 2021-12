Updated on: December 02, 2021 14:00 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Entry of Mathura in UP polls, are Hindu votes the target?

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in his statement today talked about Mathura, Kashi and Ayodhya. He said that he wants to see a temple on Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. Is BJP targeting Hindu votes with such a statement?