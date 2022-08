Updated on: August 27, 2022 10:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad said, Rahul is ‘childish, ‘immature’, surrounded by sycophants?

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. The senior leader criticised Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi's approach in politics in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.