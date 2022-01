Updated on: January 12, 2022 10:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why Centre allowed use of Molnupiravir for senior citizens, those suffering from co-morbidities

With increasing number of covid cases everday we have a new ray of hope. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recently approved the antiviral Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situations. The antiviral drug will be manufactured by 13 companies in India. Watch Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma to know the complete details.