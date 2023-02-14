Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Mother-daughter kept on burning in Kanpur countryside, officers kept watching the show

Updated on: February 14, 2023 23:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Mother-daughter kept on burning in Kanpur countryside, officers kept watching the show?

Kanpur Dehat Case: A woman and her daughter were burnt alive after a thatched house caught fire when the police and administration teams were clearing encroachments in a Kanpur Dehat village.
