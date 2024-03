Updated on: March 08, 2024 23:35 IST

Aaj Ki Baat Live: CBI names 19 in FIR over human trafficking racket

Today, first of all I want to caution the youth of the country and their parents about any job offer on social media, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other platform. It gives the lure of earning lakhs of rupees every month by sending people abroad on student visa, so do not trust it at